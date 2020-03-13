MINISTER AKBAR CALLS FOR COOPERATION IN SCHOOLS

The Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Hon. Rosy Akbar has called on school heads, management and parents to work together for the betterment of their students and their school.

Officiating at the Sangam Heads of School & Management Seminar today in Lautoka, Minister Akbar highlighted that educating today’s generation is a challenge however all parties need to work together for the betterment of students.

“Educating this generation of people is a big challenge. We were not exposed to things that the modern-day generation have. So, teachers need to be prepared to deal with issues such as the emergence of social issues that our children bring.” This is not a blame game. It has to be a shared responsibility.”

Minister Akbar called on head of schools to ensure that moral values are taught in the classrooms and to take time to spend with students.

“You need to know what is happening in your classrooms. And you can also take some time out to teach a few classes in your schools especially moral values.”

Minister Akbar also urged school heads and management to ensure that all issues brought to their attention are addressed.

“Please ensure that all issues are addressed and not swept under the carpet. It is important that you report serious issues brought to your attention.”