Mika Singh chooses Ropar, Punjab as the location for the Music video shoot of his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’

Mika Singh on choosing Ropar as the location of his Music video shoot, “Ropar is very near and dear to my heart as I grew up here and I have an indescribable emotional attachment to this village. The very first thing that came to my mind when I was searching for locations to shoot the Music video was that it should be the beginning of a beautiful journey that I am on right now. So, naturally I had to do the shoot here in Ropar! What better way to start this important journey than my origins.”