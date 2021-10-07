MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER – NAVRATRI 2021

I send my warmest wishes to all my Hindu friends celebrating the nine nights of Navratri –– here in Australia and around the world.

This festival of faith and spirituality, the victory of good over evil, is also a vibrant celebration of culture, music, dancing, costume, and colour –– special moments shared with family and friends.

Here in Australia – the most successful multicultural nation on Earth –– Navratri is part of the rich tapestry of our nation. It embodies the generous sharing of history and heritage that is the foundation of our unity and harmony.

This year, the sights and sounds of Navratri for many will again be subdued. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict the celebrations we enjoy.

Our National Plan is our pathway out of this pandemic –– underpinned by our vaccination program. I urge all Australians to take up the opportunity of vaccination offered by our doses of hope.

With this hope in reach, I have every confidence you will gather again with family and friends for dandiya, garba, feasting and fun.

At a time when we have much to look forward to, may the auspicious festival of Navratri uplift and inspire you, and bring you peace and joy.

The Hon Scott Morrison MP

Prime Minister of Australia