250 Rishtay Aaye Hain Noor ko, lekin kisse Shaadi karegi woh? It’s a big problem in her life, this is the base of the story of Producer Vibha Dutta Khosla’s “Mera Vyah Kara Do” Punjabi film, of which the poster is launched today.

The film is made under the banner of Maxor Movies and is produced by Vibha Dutta Khosla with Story Screenplay and Direction by Sunill Khosla

Starring Dilpreet Dhillon and Mandy Takhar, along with Hobby Dhaliwl, Rupinder Rupi, Sunny Gill, Santosh Malhotra, Vijay Tandon, Renu Mohali, Goni Sagoo, Parminder Gill, Ashwani Mohan, Onika, Arvinder Sandhal, Naviya Singh & Introducing Manjot Singh and Aarti Sharma.

Music by Gurmeet Singh, Jsl Singh, Gurmohh & Shamita Bhatkar

Lyrics by Kuldeep Kandiara, Vijay Dhammi & Jung Sandhu

Singers- Mannat Noor, Jyoti Nooran, Shipra Goyal, Gurmeet Singh & Wazir Singh. It’s a Raju Chadha Presentation.