MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT DURING BUSHFIRE CRISIS

The NSW Government is deploying teams of mental health clinicians to support people suffering from the bushfire crisis to help rebuild their lives.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said specialist Bushfire Recovery Clinicians will work right across NSW to support individuals, carers and families.

“We are delivering mental health support where and when it is needed most and we will be there for as long as it takes to help people recover from the devastating bushfires,” Mrs Taylor said. “We want to ensure people in bushfire-affected communities can access appropriate and timely services to help with their mental health and wellbeing.

“I urge anyone suffering as a result of the bushfires to reach out to the clinicians on the ground for support.” The clinicians are easily identified by their NSW Health fluorescent vests and add to the Disaster Welfare Services already being provided at Evacuation Centres throughout bushfire-affected areas.

The clinicians will help build community resilience and focus on vulnerable people. The Disaster Welfare Assistance Line is also staffed with counselling support and can be accessed by phone on 1800 018 444.

More help can be accessed via:

· NSW Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511

· Lifeline on 131114

· Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636

· Mensline on 1300 789 978 or

· Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800