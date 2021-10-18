MENTAL HEALTH FOCUS FOR SPORT AND MULTICULTURALISM

The NSW Government is investing in sporting clubs and multicultural communities to provide support for people whose mental health has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $130 million investment over four years will fund initiatives to offer mental health resources to local sporting groups, training opportunities for community members and a multilingual mental health line.

“The pandemic’s impact on people’s mental health throughout our state has been significant,” Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said. “It’s important we establish valuable touchpoints for mental health support out in the community.”

Mrs Taylor joined with Minister for Sport and Multiculturalism Natalie Ward to announce a $3 million commitment over one year to the Mental Health Sporting Fund, providing tailored mental health programs to local sporting groups.

The first funding round of this type was announced in early 2020, with 24 local sporting bodies receiving grants.

“We have now more than doubled the contribution from the last funding round, so many more sporting groups can take part in this important initiative,” Mrs Taylor said.

Mrs Ward said sporting clubs are vital to our community and a great way to deliver critical mental health resources. “Like nothing else, sport brings local communities together,” Mrs Ward said.

“Our local sporting groups give us a unique opportunity to have important mental health messages delivered directly to the community in a way that is informal and accessible.”

The Mental Health Recovery Package also includes an investment of $3.2 million over four years to establish a multilingual Mental Health Line, the first of its kind in NSW.

The line will open in November and will be available in more than 30 languages, staffed by senior clinicians.

“When it comes to mental health, accessibility is a key issue associated with people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds attempting to access support,” Mrs Taylor said.

“This brand new line, a first in NSW, will remove those cultural and linguistic barriers.”

These initiatives form part of the record $130 million investment over four years for COVID-19 mental health support, building on the $2.6 billion announced for mental health in the 2021-2022 Budget – the largest mental health investment in the State’s history.