Melbourne teen missing after leaving school without her belongings

A teenage girl is missing after leaving her school in Melbourne’s south-east without her belongings.

Rythma, 16, was last seen leaving her school in Glen Iris at about 9am yesterday.

She left her school bag and personal belongings behind and has not been seen since.

Police and family are concerned for the teen’s welfare due to her age and a medical condition.

Investigators believe she may frequent local parks in the Malvern and Mount Waverley areas.

Police have appealed to the public to help find the teen.