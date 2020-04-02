Meher Vij takes cue from ‘Million Dollar Baby’ for her role in Hotstar Specials latest show Special Ops

Hotstar Specials, along with Friday Storytellers, is set to launch the biggest spy action thriller of 2020. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, this fast-paced 8-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years. For the first time actor MeherVijwill be seen in a role with action and fight sequences. To prepare for her role, Meher started training in MMA and Krav Maga; and to get her body language right watched Hollywood movie ‘Million Dollar Baby’

She said, “When I was called in for this role and we did our first meeting, I was both – surprised and happy for being considered. When people see you in a certain kind of roles, they don’t want to see you in any other role and you end up getting typecast. Thankfully, that didn’t happen!”

Speaking about her preparation, she added, “I trained in MMA for almost four months with my trainer – I got hurt and bruised but it was essential to prepare myself and to feel that inner physical strength and confidence that my role required. I saw Million Dollar Baby to get my body language right and to perfect the kicks and hand movements.”

Hotstar Specials presents Special Ops features an ensemble cast including acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon along with the powerhouse talents such as SaiyamiKher, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, ParmeetSethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, KP Mukherjee and many others. Special Ops is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament and covers several other events including 26/11 and Kashmir terror attacks. It is about the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it the longest manhunt in Indian Intelligence for India’s deadliest enemy.