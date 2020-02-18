Meet the top 5 of Indian Idol Season 11

India’s first and the biggest singing reality show Indian Idol has been audience favorite every year for a decade! As the finale for the 11th season nears, the anticipation for who will be the finalists and who will win the title of India’s next singing sensation! While the winners of Indian Idol always steal the show, the finalists also are known to have a strong career even after the show ends. This weekend Indian Idol got its Top 5 who will be fighting for the trophy of Indian idol season 11.

The Top 5 of Indian idol season 11 are Sunny Hindustani from Batinda who is also known as the rooh of Nusrat Sahib, the powerhouse of Indian idol Rohit Raut who hails from Latur, the only female contender Ankona Mukherjee from Kolkata , The Punjabi Munda Ridham Kalyan who is from Amritsar and our the Babuji of Indian Idol season 11 Adriz Ghosh who hails from Kolkata.

The entire nation is eagerly waiting to see who will become the next Indian idol and take the trophy back home.