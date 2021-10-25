MEDIA STATEMENT

Today I announce the Minister for Resources and Water the Hon Keith Pitt MP will be added to the Cabinet.

Minister Pitt is a powerful voice for the resources sector and ensuring that we build upon Australia’s strength in traditional exports, while harnessing opportunities in the new energy economy and critical minerals.

Minister Pitt has been a strong advocate for regional and rural communities, both in his portfolio responsibilities and as a local MP, and will work closely with the Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction the Hon Angus Taylor MP to ensure we reach our emissions reduction targets through technology that will empower our industries and regional communities.

Only the Coalition can be trusted to grow our economy, maintain affordable and reliable energy prices, protect our resource industries and manufacturing base that supports rural and regional communities, and take practical and responsible action to achieve our emissions reduction targets.