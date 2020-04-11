MEDIA STATEMENT

During this health crisis my government has asked the community to make greater sacrifices than all of us have ever had to make before.

These sacrifices are saving lives, and I am proud of the people of NSW for continuing to uphold the law in the interest of the public health.

Late last night I was advised Minister Don Harwin had been fined $1000 for breaching a public health order.

The Police, who have been tasked by my Government with enforcing these health orders, came to the conclusion that Minister Harwin breached the order.

Whilst Minister Harwin has served the people of NSW well, and he continues to assure me that he did not break the rules, the orders in place apply equally to everybody.

Accordingly, Minister Harwin has appropriately resigned from cabinet.