Media invited to celebrate Fire and Rescue NSW’s 140th birthday

NSW Governor, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, and Minister for Emergency Services, the Honourable Jihad Dib MP, will join Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell AFSM, and other dignitaries tomorrow at a special ceremony to mark the organisation’s 140th birthday.

From volunteers patrolling the colonial streets of Sydney with hand-carts to boasting a fleet of more than 700 modern appliances, FRNSW has grown into an almost seven-thousand strong-organisation with 335 fire stations across the state.

The Minister and Commissioner will reflect on FRNSW’s achievements at a media conference following the special event tomorrow.

WHEN: 9.30am for a 10am start (Tuesday 14 February) WHERE: City of Sydney Fire Station, 211 Castlereagh Street, Sydney WHO: The Hon. Jihad Dib MP, Emergency Services Minister Jeremy Fewtrell AFSM, FRNSW Commissioner