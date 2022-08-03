MED : Sydney’s Festival of Medicine

By Indranil Halder

Recently, I attended MED which is Sydney’s festival of medicine that included diverse programme of activities, exhibitions and talks across Sydney and State Library of NSW.

MED & Events in Sydney :

Through a series of City based festivals MED celebrates, educates and shares ideas for healthy living to inspire future generations. MED 2022 was held in six cities across the globe Sydney, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. In Sydney, we continued from 29/07 to 31/07.

First part of the program highlighted the Healthy Cities’s goal of placing health high on the social and political agenda of cities.

Ashley McKimm ( Director of Innovation and Improvement) from British Medical Journal coordinated the programme with volunteers and State Library of NSW staffs. Jeremy McAnulty ( Executive Director of Health Protection NSW Public Health Physician) spoke about response to protecting public, health system and society during Covid-19 pandemic. While Evelyne de Leeuw ( Director of the Centre for Health Equity Training Research and Evaluation UNSW Sydney) spoke about the importance of health being part of urban development and Dr. Nimish Biloria (Architect and Emergent technologies and design specialist) spoken about impact of urban development on health. He focused on new developments in Sydney such as The Ponds( an Western Sydney suburb) where lack of greenery, longer commuting hours and cultural biases to build big houses adding risks such as cardiovascular death, shorter life expectancy and adult obesity to one’s life. While Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Walking Tour and Museum was cancelled due to rise in Sydney’s Covid-19 cases , I attended Health Cities talks, WHO Health for All Film Festival with 2000 entries and ‘Cure or Kill ? ‘exhibition at the State Library of NSW.

My learning :

Our world has seen epidemics such as cholera, malaria, yellow fever amongst many. My father Chidananda Halder told me during Covid pandemic, he had seen villages after villages in South 24 Parganas dying from these epidemics. In 2020, Australia was locked down many months to deal with Covid-19 surge. Cities like Melbourne and Sydney went into numerous lockdowns and aeroplane loaded with Pfizer vaccines arrived from the United States for protection. Followed by Astra Zeneca vaccine from United Kingdom. Wearing mask, staying indoor and follow government health guidelines became part of our lives.

As I attended the Kill or Cure exhibition, I quickly learnt that vaccination has an extraordinary history and heritage. Humans gained immunity to certain disease by contracting it and developing immunity before vaccines. While African , Chinese and Indian cultures understood idea of resisting smallpox and practiced inoculation widely.

According to the State Library of NSW Kill or Cure? brochure, subtitled Infectious disease,”In early 1700s, a Greek woman in Turkey inoculated children against smallpox by transmitting tiny amount of smallpox matter into a vein of a child. Lady Mary Wortley( wife of the British ambassador) witness the procedure and instructed her physician at the British Embassy to inoculate her six-year-old son Edward. She promoted the practice during smallpox epidemic in London. 75 years later, Edward Jenner’s experiments with cowpox virus proved that it could be used as a vaccine to prevent smallpox. “ The exhibition established a deep connection between India and Australia with vaccines.

In 1804,the cowpox vaccine arrived in NSW from India. Then in 1813 , Bengal Medical Board sent slips of ivory with lancet points to introduce the smallpox vaccine in a ship named Eliza Captn Murray which arrived in Bencoolen. It was sent by William Russell ( Supt. General of Vaccine, Calcutta to Thomas Jamison( Physician General,NSW). Calcutta or Kolkata is also the city which was known for work in malaria and Ronald Ross got the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1902 for his work. was awarded to “for his work on malaria in India. He worked for 25 years with the Indian Medical Service at Cunningham’s laboratory of Presidency Hospital in Calcutta after arriving in 1898. According to GetBengal article,’How is Sir Ross’ Kolkata doing?’ Ross was supported by laboratory assistants Mahomed (or Muhammed) Bux, Purboona (who deserted him after the first payday), and Kishori Mohan Bandopadhyay. It is fascinating to see that same vaccine connection between Australia and India also continues. I visited my father in Kolkata, after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. It was possible as Australian government approved Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and Covishield (AstraZeneca/Serum Institute of India) for Australians with few other vaccines.

At the MED festival, it was interested to listen to Michael Adam, (creator of Forgotten Australia podcast) as guest speaker for MED’s Health Cities talk. He spoke about The Spanish Flue killing 15-20 million people world wide. It was 100 years ago. It killed 11,000 dies in Australia too.

Today we have over 9,000 deaths in Australia from Covid-19. Michael highlighted mask was introduced, Restaurants were closed and Lockdowns were declared to reduce the impact of the epidemic on Australian population. The Peace Ball at that time was a super spreader of Spanish flu in Sydney. More than 20% of indigenous population in NSW died from the epidemic. As the epidemic was contained, measures were relaxed and news headlines says : Sydney breaths Again!

Attending MED, certainly help me to understand the many reasons for health promotions, sustainable urban developments and introduction of multi sectoral changes to our lives. The event has also increase my knowledge about urban living and its connection to health. As I keep traveling between Sydney and Kolkata, I ask myself, one question : How do we make Sydney or Kolkata healthier and happier post Covid-19?