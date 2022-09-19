Meals on Wheels NSW is calling on all sewing and crocheting enthusiasts to get involved Meals on Wheels NSW is calling on all sewing and crocheting enthusiasts to get involved

Meals on Wheels NSW is calling on those who have an interest in sewing or crocheting to get involved and support their local Meals on Wheels organisation.

By lending your sewing and crocheting skills, you can support your local Meals on Wheels organisation by making and donating reusable bags that will be passed on to clients or volunteers to reiterate the single-use plastic bag ban that came into effect in June this year.

Les MacDonald, CEO of Meals on Wheels NSW said, “Meals on Wheels NSW has partnered with the NSW Environmental Protection Authority to promote the state government’s recent ban of single-use plastic bags”.

“Our bag-making initiative is a practical way people can get involved with Meals on Wheels, utilising their creative skills. Not only are they supporting their local Meals on Wheels, but they are also supporting the conversation starter about life before plastic bags and the single-use plastics ban in NSW”. Mr MacDonald said.

Meals on Wheels NSW is on the lookout for the most creative bag made, so get your thinking caps on and follow the entry guidelines available on the Meals on Wheels NSW website for your chance to be win!

To find out more about the initiative and to view a step by step sewing and crocheting tutorial, visit our website: https://nswmealsonwheels.org.au/bags