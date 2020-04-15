Sandeep Chauhan,(MD of Star Printery, President of the Fiji C & EF)in conversation with Navneet Anand.

Founded in 1984, Star Printery Ltd is a private family-owned company with over 30 years of experience in the field of Commercial Printing. It is one of Fiji’s largest commercial digital and packaging printers, with the most diverse selection of finishing styles. Star Printery is the country’s only facility with in-house services that encompass all phases of printing from design to pre-press, from sheet-fed to finishing, from mailing to delivery. Their purpose-built printing complex is situated on a 45,000 square feet site in Raiwai, Suva and they are proud to be one of the leading print companies in Fiji.

In 2002, Star Printery was the first printing company in the country to venture into digital printing. They are now well-positioned to compete with international print companies, with a growing client base not only in Fiji but also among their South Pacific Island neighbours and beyond.