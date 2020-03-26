MCKAY CONDEMNS TERRORIST ATTACK ON KABUL SIKH GURDWARA

I was shocked and appalled to hear the news of the disgraceful and cowardly terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul earlier today that resulted in the murder of at least 25 members of Afghanistan’s Sikh community, including women and children.

Sikhs in Australia and across the world are devastated by this cowardly act of senseless violence.

Today I along with all my Labor colleagues and fellow Australians stand with Sikhs everywhere.

Sikhs believe in the values of peaceful faith and meditation, of selfless sacrifice for the welfare of all, of equality between all human beings, and of Sarbat Da Bhala, the peace and prosperity of all humanity.

I know that no terrorist attack, no matter how cruel or violent, will shake the Sikh community’s faith in the teachings of their Gurus and the fundamental values they live by every day.

In times like these, it is more important than ever that all Australians stand together to support our wonderful multicultural society and we must never allow our community to be divided on the basis of race or religion.