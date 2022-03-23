Masti Bhara `Holi Kay Rang’ Song out now

Exclusively premiering on Zee Music Company Scintillating and happy song `Holi Kay Rang’ was released on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Released by Zee Music Company, the masti bhara song has been beautifully sung by Shahid Mallya and Shivang Mathur. While the music is by Shivang Mathur, the funky lyrics have been penned by Shayra Apoorva and Pawan Mishra.

Veteran actor Raza Murad is seen dancing to Holi beats in the video. In addition to Raza Murad, the video includes the cast of Karan Khandelwal, Rishika Jain and Poonam Aggarwal, Shashank Sharma and Rinky Sharma.

Produced by Chilsag Pictures and London Players, the song video has another unique feature. Over 150 kids of Green Icon School Delhi were also part of the video. The song has been shot exclusively at Spectrum Metro Mall, Noida.

Speaking about the song and its launch, Model and Actress Rishika Jain says : “It was fun bringing out the Holi element in this song. The festival of colours was being celebrated this year with much fervour as the past two years have seen the pandemic take its toll on celebrations. Hence we thought what better way to celebrate than to make this foot tapping song. I loved acting in the song, more so since I was working with veteran actor Raza Murad who was so grounded and was a complete professional.

With Karan Khandelwal and Poonam Aggarwal ji alongwith all the little children we made a fun team and a fun song.’’ Rishika Jain has many new and exciting projects lined up in the coming months.

Poonam Aggarwal states: “The entire masti associated with Holi has been brought out well in the song which celebrates happiness and friendship. This is my second project with Raza Murad and our camaraderie comes out well in the song. All in all it was a fun experience. The song brought back many memories of my childhood.’’