MASS VACCINATION CENTRE NOW ADMINISTERING ASTRAZENECA VACCINE

The mass vaccination center at Sydney Olympic Park has today started to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine, providing a major boost to the vaccine rollout in NSW as the state surges past a million people protected.

The mass vaccination center joins the other 26 NSW Health hubs that are giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to over 50s, including 17 in regional and rural NSW.

There are also more than 100 outreach locations that NSW Health vaccination clinics visit, primarily in rural and regional communities, to ensure people in these locations have access to a COVID-19 vaccination.

To date around 1,100 people are already booked in to receive the AstraZeneca jab at Sydney Olympic Park this week, complementing the thousands set to receive it from GPs or one of the many NSW Health sites that administer AstraZeneca.

Last week NSW GPs delivered more than 85,000 AstraZeneca jabs.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered across the state, including 345,393 by NSW Health and 745,379 by GPs and related providers.

“It is important anyone over 50 contact their GP in the first instance for their COVID-19 vaccine,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It is critical to vaccinate our citizens as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said we cannot be complacent when it comes to getting the vaccine.

“We have seen the resurgence of this deadly virus in countries like Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea which, like us, appeared to have suppressed community spread,” Mr Hazzard said.

“Complacency can kill. If and when an outbreak occurs in NSW, the rush to get vaccinated will be great, so as soon as you are eligible we urge you to get vaccinated.”

To book a vaccine and for more information go to: nsw.gov.au/