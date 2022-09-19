MASK MANDATE TO END ON NSW PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Masks will no longer be mandatory on public transport from Wednesday 21 September.

The NSW Government will remove the requirement for people to wear masks on public transport, including taxis and rideshare services, in transport waiting areas and the indoor areas of cruise terminals.

“This is a common sense approach that brings the rules into line for people travelling on buses or trains with those for planes and airport terminals,” Premier Perrottet said.

NSW Health continues to recommend that people wear masks where they cannot physically distance from others, and in settings where there are vulnerable people and those who are at high risk of severe illness.

Minister Brad Hazzard said masks still play a significant role in reducing the risk of transmission.

“Continuing to wear a mask in crowded areas will be particularly important for people who have underlying health conditions or who are vulnerable to COVID-19 infection for other reasons. Wearing a mask in these settings will not only protect those around you, but will also reduce your risk of infection,” Mr Hazzard said.

“We can all continue to help protect each other, but particularly those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, by staying at home when feeling unwell, taking a COVID-19 test straight away and self-isolating.”

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said he welcomed the decision to bring the mask mandate for commuters in line with arrangements in other states, domestic travel, venues and events.

“Everyone has demonstrated throughout this pandemic that they will do what is required to protect themselves and each other from COVID-19 and I have no doubt they will continue to do so,” Mr Elliott said.

“Commuters will be pleased to hear this news as they will now able to make a personal decision and have a choice about when they wear a mask – particularly in outdoor public transport areas.”

Mask wearing will remain mandatory at public hospitals, private health facilities and residential aged care facilities.

Taking the following steps will help combat against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases:

• Staying home if unwell, taking a COVID-19 test straight away and self-isolating;

• Getting together outdoors or in large, well-ventilated spaces with open doors and windows;

• Practising good hygiene by washing or sanitising often;

• Taking a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 before visiting vulnerable loved ones or going to large gatherings and events and

• Staying up to date with vaccinations – for both flu and COVID-19.

NSW Health will also continue to work with SafeWork NSW and business groups to support workplaces to safely manage COVID-19.