MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” MAKES ITS OFFICIAL AFRICAN PREMIERE

Director Ryan Coogler Joins Stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Plus Local Musicians Featured in the Film, Dignitaries and Special Guests for Black-Carpet Premiere Event.

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated feature film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made its official African premiere today at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria. Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía walked the black carpet alongside local musicians featured in the film, plus dignitaries and special guests.

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theatres 11, 2022. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” remains the No. 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theatres on November 11, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!