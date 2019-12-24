Manish Paul Takes Off with family for New Years Celebration

Manish Paul who is busy with multiple projects takes time off for his family every year. This year also the actor will take off with his family on a holiday which is a yearly ritual for him.

For Manish New Year’s is a family bonding time. He makes sure he begins the New Year by celebrating with his wife and children.

When Manish is busy working he’s a complete workaholic hence he focuses completely on work but then he is also a great travel freak and loves to go off on vacations with his family. However busy the actor is, he makes sure that he takes time off for his family during this time of the year.

Right now Manish is in Dubai with his family and he’s making the most of it.