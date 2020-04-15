Manish K Tyagi Talking About How He Become Stand Up Comic, TEDx Speaker From Knotty Commander

Manish K Tyagi is a Naval Commander, who took up stand-up comedy as his post-retirement career. Carving out a new career in his forties and becoming so successful in the competitive comedy circuit speaks volumes about the man.

Manish Tyagi specialized in humour at the age of 48, after retiring from a career in the Navy spanning 23 years. He gives the credit to his daughter, for motivating him to take up stand-up comedy seriously post retirement. He is now in his fifties and a well-known comedian throughout. His video ‘Le Kaun Raha Hai Be?’ garnered 1.4 million views in just 7 months. He has many such videos and has continuous gigs.

He has a really good popularity on social media. Manish also has a few TEDx talks to his credit. He is a corporate trainer and motivational speaker and says that if he couldn’t achieve his dream himself, how can he preach others. That is how he ventured into the circuit, and started extracting huge giggles and laughter. He is a part of many renowned comedy clubs. He drives humour from his truckloads of experience and has lot of varying content. A busy bee, who performs in various cities, he is one of the most-respected comics around.