Manasi Joshi Roy to make a comeback on Television with Star Plus’s upcoming show ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’

Lately, TV shows have been striving to strike the perfect balance between various storylines. From modern-day family dramas to epic sagas and fairy tale adventures, they have been providing artists with endless and unique opportunities.

Popularly known for her powerful roles on television, versatile actress Manasi Joshi Roy will be soon seen back on the small screen with Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’.

Actors need to challenge themselves. It gives them a chance to improve as well as prove their caliber as performing artists. It helps them grow and makes their career graph exciting for them.

This way, actors also get to connect with their fans who want to see their favorite actors and celebrities in varied roles.

And Manasi is one such actor in the TV Industry. With 25 years of experience in hand, Manasi Joshi Roy has certainly mastered her craft for acting and is ready to take on a unique role this time. She will soon be seen essaying the role of Sudha, the Hero’s mother in the show.

Versatile Actress Manasi Joshi Roy who has managed to carve a special niche for herself in the span of 25 years has always experimented with her roles and given blockbuster performances to each and every character played by her till date and she says, “After all these years in the entertainment industry and after a gap of 5 years, I’m back again with a show on Star Plus. The reason I chose to do ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ is because it’s definitely unique and special.

I like to bring a newness to the table and choose my projects accordingly because I believe in quality as well as putting a lot of effort into making sure that each new project is very different from my earlier shows & characters. In this show, my character Sudha is very unlike me and it’s been quite challenging for me as an actress.

So this was my chance to set up a new image amongst the audience. Here’s hoping the viewers and fans continue to shower me with love as I take on a new project.”

Produced by Katha Kottage Production LLP, the show conveys a message that the qualities of a person are more important than skin colour.