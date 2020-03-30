Malaika Arora praises contestant Adnan Ahmed and his gang ‘wolves’

Sony Entertainment Television’s new show India’s Best Dancer is creating the right buzz for its variety of talent from different cities across the country. Judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are assessing the contestants on the show basis three factors – ENT, which is Entertainment, Newness, Technique. After the auditions, the competition among contenders will only go higher as the show progress. In the grand premier, one such contestant who enthralled the judges with his act was Adnan Ahmed from Guwahati (Assam).

Adnan along with his choreographer Sushant performed on the track ‘Dil Diya Galla’. Adnan definitely scored high on the entertainment quotient and won Malaika’s approval. Seeing him perform, Malaika said, “Adnan is so cool. He is everyone’s bro. Jab yeh baatein karta hai, it goes on. But Sushant you showed a different comic side in his dancing. You guys really gelled. I loved it.” Besides Adnan’s gang who call themselves “wolves” attended the show to support and encourage their friend Adnan. Adnan and his pack of “wolves” are a bunch of aspiring artistes who rap, sing and jam with each other.

On seeing his gang ‘wolves’ cheer for Adnan, Malaika further added, “Wolves made the atmosphere. We had a lot of fun. Three cheers to you guys!” Later, they even jammed and Malaika called them a talented bunch and wished if she, too, had a cool gang like theirs.