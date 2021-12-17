Making it easier for international students to enrol in Australian courses

The Morrison Government is investing more than $17 million over two years to streamline enrolments for international students and Australian education providers as part of the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO).

This project, a key initiative under the Government’s Deregulation Agenda, will simplify the collection of international student information across over 1,200 education providers, saving the sector up to $10 million each year in regulatory compliance costs.

Minister Assisting the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ben Morton, said the technology will reduce the unnecessary regulatory burden on the education sector.

“One of the key principles of the Morrison Government’s Deregulation Agenda is that you should only need to ‘tell us once’ – and currently education providers are manually entering 1.5 million enrolment records per year into two separate systems,” Minister Morton said.

“This new technology means education providers will only need to input enrolment data once, and it will automatically connect to the central system that drives Australia’s international education sector.

“Not only are we making it easier to collect data, but we’ll see the education sector save an approximate $10 million each year in compliance costs.”

Every student who studies in Australia on an overseas visa has their enrolment entered into the Provider Registration and International Student Management System (PRISMS), which feeds directly into the country’s visa grant and cancellation processes.

The development of a new Application Programming Interface (API) will directly connect education enrolment systems with PRISMS.

“The international education sector is vital to Australia’s economic growth. As we open up, it’s important that we streamline regulatory processes to boost enrolments and economic growth,” Minister Morton said.

“That’s why we are making this important investment – because it is a win-win for providers, international students and all Australians.”