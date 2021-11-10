MAGIC OF THEATRE RETURNS TO MELBOURNE – WITH A TWIST

Melbourne’s famous theatre district makes a triumphant return this week as Victorians gain a further spring in their step and details are confirmed of a global entertainment plot twist centred on our Princess Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical makes its much-anticipated Australian premiere at the Regent Theatre on Friday and Disney’s Frozen returns at Her Majesty’s on the same night, drawing hundreds of theatre-goers into the city and filling its bars, restaurants and hotels.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child returns on Thursday, 18 November and the production today announced an entirely new performance is set to captivate audiences at the Princess Theatre from next year.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula was joined by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Executive Producer Michael Cassel to confirm that following next week’s reopening in its original format, the award- winning two-part play will transition to a reimagined one-part performance in May 2022.

The original two-part performance that cast a spell over theatregoers since 2019 will continue at its Spring Street home until 27 March 2022 before preparations and rehearsals commence and the production reopens to a legion of fans once more.

Melbourne will be the first production outside of North America to feature the new version, which broadens the appeal and accessibility of the already record-breaking show.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child attracted 325,000 people in its first year to become the most successful play in Australian history, a record previously been held by the Melbourne Theatre Company’s The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-Time.

A celebration of Baz Luhrmann’s famed film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens after recently winning 10 Tony Awards, including best musical. A $19 million refurbishment of the Regent Theatre has delivered a stunning venue for the show that will serve Victorian theatre-goers for decades to come.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Moulin Rouge! The Musical are supported by the Andrews Labor Government’s annual $100 million Major Events Fund, which secures global attractions to ensure Victoria retains its position as the nation’s major events leader.

For more information about live performance in Melbourne, and to buy tickets, go to visitvictoria.com/whats-on.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula

“Victoria’s renewed energy is palpable and it continues to build with key milestones including this week, the lights being switched on again at our famous theatres.”

“There’s something for everyone in our theatre district and the flow-on effects of hundreds of theatregoers each night enjoying the city and its restaurants and bars will be enormous.”

Quote attributable to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Executive Producer Michael Cassel

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is not only returning to the stage on 18 November but is also returning reimagined in May next year. In a new production straight from Broadway, there will be more magic than ever coming out of the Princess Theatre.”