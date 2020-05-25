Madirakshi Mundle makes her YouTube debut

Television actors have made new ways to connect with their fans during this lockdown. Among them is, Madirakshi Mundle from Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki who has come up with her own new YouTube channel.

The actress who is essaying the role of Maa Lakshmi in the show has uploaded the teaser of her channel which is based on cooking. Soon after the release, the excitement level increased among the fans.

When spoken to the talented actress she said, “My family, friends and co-actors have always appreciated my cooking skills and suggested to me to start my own YouTube channel. I wanted to start one but hectic shoot schedules made it really difficult. Although, this lockdown gave me an opportunity, knowing I have a lot of time in my hands I decided to start my YouTube channel under the name of Lights, Camera and Khaana.”

Madirakshi further added, “I am very excited about this new venture. My husband played a major role as he has helped me right from scripting to shooting the episodes. I also want to thank my team who were involved in editing, branding, most importantly being a pillar of support. I hope my fans give me the same love and support for the new innings that I have now begun.”

We wish the talented all the best for her new journey that she has begun.