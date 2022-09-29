Madhuri Dixit talks about the Maja the whole team had, while shooting for Amazon Original Movie, Maja Ma

As the Patel family prepares to take all viewers on a roller-coaster ride with Maja Ma, the excitement is at an all-time high for the premiere of the upcoming Amazon Original movie this festive season. The cast of the much-awaited movie, recently shared their experiences while shooting for the movie, and it has gotten us even more eager to watch the movie that is set to release on 6th October!

Talking about all the masti behind the scenes, Madhuri Dixit said, “There are so many memories of the fun times we spent behind the scenes and while working on the film. This one time, I just couldn’t keep a straight face because of Gajraj ji’s dialogue delivery.It was a serious scene and Gajraj ji had some hilarious lines, and everyone is aware of his signature style. It is so tough to keep a straight face when you are shooting with him. I was scared that I would start laughing so I started humming sad songs in my mind so that I could keep a straight face in the scene and not spoil it for everyone.”

Further adding to this, she said, “There were times when we had breaks in between shots and we loved dancing, rehearsing, and playing games with each other.. One day I got done early with my scenes and all the others- Gajraj ji, Ritwik, Srishti, and Barkha were playing dumb charades. I joined them thinking I will play a couple of rounds and then head home. But I lost track of time and I ended up playing multiple rounds.My team kept telling me that we were getting late, but it was so much fun that I just couldn’t get up in the middle of the game.”

Talking about a funny encounter with Madhuri Dixit, Srishti Shrivastava said, “We were shooting for Boom Padiand we had to swiftly and gracefully lift our ghagras and walk. With the high energy of the song and the excitement of dancing with Madhuri ma’am, I wasn’t lifting it delicately.. And she looked at me and started laughing and asked, ‘What are you doing?’ and she taught me how to gracefully lift a ghagra. It was hilarious and at the same time so precious for me, that the diva herself was teaching me how to lift a ghagra with poise.”

Adding a little more about the experience, Ritwik Bhowmik said, “Anand sir was always very encouraging and motivating. He always looked at the brighter side of things. But just this one day, we (Barkha and I) got done with one shot and he said ‘Haye mere bache kitna karaab karte ho tum log’ I will never forget that day. He was serious and still so funny!”

The Maja Ma family indeed had a lot of maja while working on this film, and we can’t wait to share the joy. So, brace yourself to watch this movie this festive season along with your loved ones and the Patel family. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Maja Ma has a cast composed of Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Shrivastava, and Barkha Singh in lead roles. Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Maja Ma will premiere on October 06th exclusively on Prime Video.