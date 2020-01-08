Madhur Bhandarkar- “Working with Tabu in Chandni Bar was a turning point in my life”

With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV has brought the best of both worlds with its weekend prime-time offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation – Siddharth Kannan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, love lives and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

In the upcoming friendship special episode of ‘Pro Music Countdown’ the actor-director BFFs Neil Nitin Mukesh and Madhur Bhandarkar graced the couch on the show. The duo was seen talking about their friendship and the journey in Bollywood which wasn’t easy for either of them. The national award winning director Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about having spent two decades in the industry, setting new benchmarks and introducing an all new genre of films in the fraternity.

On being asked about his journey by Siddharth Kannan, a nostalgic Madhur Bhandarkar said, “I used to be a delivery boy and delivered video cassettes going from door to door for almost 4 years. By watching movies, I got inspired to become a filmmaker and now I’ve completed almost 20 years in the industry. When I was a kid, I used to go and watch movies being shot on sets, because I always knew what I wanted to do. Even today Mithun Da remembers me as that boy who delivered video cassettes at his house.”

On being asked about his favourite heroine, Madhur Bhandarkar took the name of Tabu and further added, “The movie ‘Chandni Bar’ with Tabu was a turning point in my life. The way Tabu played that role and her performance not only changed her career but mine too! And when I was an absolutely flop film maker, she believed in me and that’s why I have that special connection with her.”