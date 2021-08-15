M.S. Dhoni fame Moni Rai sends his wishes on 75th Independence Day

Popular actor Moni Rai who has been a part of films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Hate Story 2 and more, is also known for his powerful roles in television shows such as Udaan, Saraswatichandra, Gulaal, Nazar and Laado, to name a few. Moni was also seen in web series State of Siege: 26/11.

Sharing his wishes on the 75th Independence Day, Moni Rai says, “I feel freedom is a feeling of being free spirited, happy and hopeful. It also means being responsible at the same time. Independence Day is the day to remember our freedom fighters, who fought for free India. Because of their sacrifices, today we can breathe in a free air. I salute to all those freedom fighters. Specially Bhagat Singh who had dedicated his full life to fight for India’s freedom.”

Moni also shared his favourite partonic song and adds, “Kar Chale Hum Fida from the movie Haqeeqat is my favourite patriotic song. Mohammad Rafi saab’s voice gives goosebumps every time I listen to this song.”

Talking about his journey in the entertainment industry so far. Moni Rai says, “I feel it’s just the beginning and I have a long way to go. I am open for any medium be it films, TV or OTT provided I get a strong character to play on-screen.”

Moni will next be seen in a web series and has a film also in the pipeline. Further, talking about his inspiration, he says, “I consider Pankaj Tripathi as my inspiration. His achievements motivate me and gives a self-belief. Nothing is impossible in life if you are focused and are committed to your work. Success will follow for sure.”