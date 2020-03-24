LUCY TURNBULL STEPS DOWN FROM GREATER SYDNEY COMMISSION

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has today thanked Lucy Turnbull AO for her leadership and vision as she steps down as Chief Commissioner of the Greater Sydney Commission.

After more than four years as the inaugural Chief Commissioner, Mrs Turnbull has spearheaded the transformation of Greater Sydney into a thriving and connected global city.

“Greater Sydney is well on its way to becoming a thriving metropolis of three cities and I thank Lucy for her outstanding service and leadership,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Lucy brought an enormous amount of passion to this incredibly important project and I am certain her legacy will live on in the communities and residents of Greater Sydney.”

During her time as Chief Commissioner, Mrs Turnbull has overseen the development and release of the Greater Sydney Region Plan, the NSW Government’s 40-year vision for the growth and development of Greater Sydney and the development and release of five associated District Plans.

She has also championed a personal passion for Greater Sydney’s livability through local open spaces, walkability to promote health and community and a female-friendly focus on improving access for everyone.

Mr Geoff Roberts AM, the Commission’s Deputy Chief Commissioner has been appointed Chief Commissioner from 1 April 2020 until March 2021.

This arrangement will ensure strong continuity of leadership for the Commission. Mr Roberts was first appointed to the Commission in late 2015 and was reappointed in September 2018.