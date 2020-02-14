Love Aaj Kal-2 Full Movie Review | Kartik, Sara, Randeep, Arushi | Imtiaz Ali | Dinesh Vijan

The word ‘Love’ itself brings along with it a plethora of feelings and meanings, which has constantly changed over time.

While the expression of love has changed over the years gone by, does the emotion still remain the same? Has anybody figured out the perfect path towards love?

Love Aaj Kal is a movie that tackles this ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love.

Our protagonists, Veer and Zoe traverse this tricky path of love while trying their luck in finding the answers to these questions.

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Arushi Sharma

Directed by: Imtiaz Ali

Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali

Music by: Pritam