Lord Mayor calls for NSW Government to prioritise Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer has called on the NSW Government to deliver on its commitment to construct Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2 following media reports that the project is in doubt.

Three years ago, the NSW Government announced its preferred route for Stage 2 which would connect the Parramatta CBD and Parramatta Light Rail Stage 1 with Ermington, Melrose Park, Wentworth Point and Sydney Olympic Park.

“Not only is Parramatta the centre of global Sydney but it is growing rapidly and depends on critical transport infrastructure like Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2 to support its transformation,” Cr Dwyer said.

“With roads around Parramatta already under strain and limited transport options in our newer neighbourhoods, Stage 2 is essential to keep the City connected, accessible and moving.

“Only with a strong public transport connection from the Parramatta CBD to growing residential suburbs and employment hubs will Sydney’s Central River City be able to realise its full potential.”

Cr Dwyer said Stage 2 will provide enormous economic and social benefits for the communities along the proposed route, particularly the construction of a public transport bridge from Melrose Park to Wentworth Point. According to Council’s Local Strategic Planning Statement (LSPS):

· about 29,000 homes are forecast to be built along the extended Stage 2 route by 2036;

· Stage 2 will connect areas forecast to become significant employment precincts by 2036, including Westmead (48,500 jobs), Parramatta CBD (85,600 jobs) and Sydney Olympic Park (34,000 jobs); and

· about 11,000 homes are forecast to be built in Melrose Park by 2036 if major transport infrastructure, such as Stage 2, is delivered. The forecast drops to 6,700 dwellings if this infrastructure is not delivered.

Cr Dwyer said Council stands with other key groups in advocating for Stage 2.

“The City Parramatta has contributed significantly to the NSW Government’s goal to increase housing supply by providing the largest number of housing approvals in the state,” Cr Dwyer said.

“But we need the Premier’s continued commitment to provide the infrastructure to support this growth.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the government and industry to help deliver Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2.”