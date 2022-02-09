‘LOOOP IT OR LOSE IT’ WITH TAAPSEE PANNU AND TAHIR RAJ BHASIN ALONG WITH THEIR DOSTS CYRUS SAHUKAR, KUSHA KAPILA, MAHEEP KAPOOR AND NEHA

Tick tock, tick tock… As we come closer to the launch of Netflix’s crazy genre bending thriller comedy, Looop Lapeta, the team took to social media for a game like no other! Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin along with director Aakash Bhatia joined some of India’s most loved celebrities for a game show called Looop It or Lose It!

With Cyrus Sahukar, Kusha Kapila, Maheep Kapoor and Neha Dhupia as the dosts and hosted by comedian Rohan Joshi, the team of Looop Lapeta played a game where they chose their ‘Dosts’ to score and went head-to-head to complete the looop and win the game.

Talking about how Taapsee Pannu prepares and manages to sink into each character seamlessly, she shared, “I choose my director well. I’m not a trained actor so it really helps me to submit myself. Usually while shooting I don’t even check the monitors, that’s why I completely surrender to the director.

I am very careful about who I work with, but when I decide to, I place all my trust in my team.” Adding about her experience of being on Looop It or Lose It! She said, “It was a mind-blowing, fun and challenging face-off, thankfully I had my dosts to help me through it. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

When asked about his equation with Taapsee Pannu, Tahir replied, ” Taapsee Pannu is amazing, she’s a performer in the true sense. She will always come prepared and is a very giving co-star.” He further shared that, “If I ever had the chance of choosing anyone at all to be my Savi, I would go with Jennifer Lawrence.

Being a part of ‘Looop It or Lose It!’ was an amusing and exciting experience, it has got me all geared up for the release of Looop Lapeta. My dosts Cyrus, Kusha, Maheep and Neha made it three times more fun!”

Looop Lapeta takes its viewers on a thrilling ride full of ups and downs as Savi (played by Taapsee Pannu) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend Satya (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin) when he loses 50 lakhs from a local goon.

As the film unfolds the viewers can witness a series of events that constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari, Looop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia.