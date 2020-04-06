LOG ON TO THE LIBRARY FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME

Avid readers across NSW have access to thousands of ebooks, audiobooks and online content to stay entertained while staying at home, the NSW State Library reminded the public today.

NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said the State Library’s recently launched Your Library At Home online page is a great platform for escapism for both children and adults alike.

“As the community goes through this very challenging period it’s important for everyone to take some time out and there is no better way to lift stress from your shoulders than escaping with a good book,” said Mr Harwin.

“While it’s vitally important for the health of the community that libraries close during this time, I’m delighted that the NSW State Library is finding positive solutions to open up and promote its content directly through this platform.

“There are nearly 6,000 ebooks on the platform as well as other fascinating content for all ages. I encourage anyone who isn’t already a library card holder to sign up online and enjoy the incredible collection on offer.”

State Librarian John Vallance said, “Public libraries already provide free access to online content, and the State Library is working to boost the capacity of libraries to provide an even greater range of ebooks and other content, like current newspapers in language and magazines, to a greater number of people.”

“You can listen to podcasts, help transcribe our oral histories, explore a wide range of digital stories and find fun activities for kids. The State Library also provides free access to an extensive range of digital content through our databases – with users only needing to register online for a Library card,” said Dr Vallance.