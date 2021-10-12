LOCAL SPORT SCORES $4.6 MILLION FUNDING BOOST

Initiatives which focus on increasing participation in sport through events, development programs and facilities are the focus of the latest round of the NSW Government’s Local Sport Grant Program.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said more than $4.6 million is available to local sporting clubs to make their ideas to boost participation a reality, as COVID restrictions ease.

“We know sport has great health, social and economic advantages and we’re looking to strengthen our local sporting communities as we plan for the future,” Mrs Ward said.

“Sport goes far beyond the physical benefits. It boosts social networks and can also help develop skills and create jobs.

“This funding will support projects at grassroots sporting clubs which are driving participation opportunities, so that more people in NSW can enjoy the benefits of being involved in sport.”

The NSW Government funded more than 930 projects across the State through the last round of the Local Sport Grant Program.

“A terrific variety of initiatives were funded, including a Come and Try day at the Sydney Speed Skating Club at Macquarie Ice Rink, equipment at Armidale City Gymnastics Club to enable the participation of children with sensory issues and a program to subsidise sailing fees for children from disadvantaged communities at Toronto Amateur Sailing Club at Lake Macquarie,” Mrs Ward said.

Successful clubs can receive funding of up to $20,000, with up to $50,000 available for each electorate throughout NSW.

Applications open today and close on Friday, 19 November.