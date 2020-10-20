LOCAL COMMUNITIES AWARDED FOR DISASTER RESILIENCE

Community organisations across NSW have been recognised for their exceptional work preparing for and protecting local communities from major bushfires, drought, storms, floods and the impact of COVID-19.

The 2020 NSW Get Ready Community Award and NSW Resilience Australia Awards ceremony was held virtually today at Parliament House with Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott and Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons AFSM.

“After a year of unprecedented challenges, the NSW Get Ready and NSW Resilient Australia Awards take on a special significance,” Mr Elliott said.

“We had more entries than ever before which reinforces the way in which people have come together and united in the face of disaster. I would like to thank everyone across the State who played a part in preparing for and protecting our communities from disaster.”

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons AFSM said the work of these communities has never been more important.

“We know how important locally-led projects are, both before and after disaster, and are committed to keeping local knowledge and leadership at the heart of building resilience in NSW,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

“I would like to congratulate all entrants and winners for their dedication to their communities, thank you for all that you have done and all you continue to do.”

The 2020 NSW Get Ready Community Award and the NSW Resilient Australia Awards winners are:

NSW Get Ready Community Award:

The winner is Congewai Community Group for the Congewai Community Information Day and preparedness work.

NSW Resilient Australia Awards:

Community Category: Joint Winners are the Australian Red Cross for establishing the community resilience teams, as well as Next Step for their Ask Me What I Need project.

Business category: The winner is Young Change Agents for the Coronavirus Youth Design Challenge.

Local Government: The winner is Gunnedah Shire Council for the Community Resilience Program.

Government: The winner is NSW State Emergency Services (SES) for their Get Ready Animals project.

Photography: The winner is James Morris from Rural Fire Service, for the toddler of hero father presented with bravery medal.

The winners of the NSW Resilient Australia Awards categories may also be selected as finalists in the National Resilient Australia Awards later this year.