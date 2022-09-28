LOCAL CLUBS REWARDED FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO ROAD SAFETY

More than 150 Victorian football and netball clubs will share in more than half a million dollars for their efforts to promote road safety in their communities.

The Andrews Labor Government and Transport Accident Commission are rewarding 151 grassroots clubs across the state for showing their commitment to eliminating death and serious injuries on our roads, throughout the 2022 season.

The TAC Club Rewards Program encourages AFL Victoria-affiliated clubs to educate their players and members on the dangers associated with risky driving behaviours such as speed, drink/drug driving, fatigue and distractions.

Successful clubs will put the money towards a range of initiatives including new equipment and uniforms, updated facilities, and education programs covering topics such as mental health and road safety.

Clubs from across the state were able to apply for the program by showing how they supported road safety throughout the year, including taking part in the TAC Road Safety Round.

Hundreds of clubs took part in the July campaign, donning blue armbands to promote road safety and honour those tragically killed on our roads.

So far this year, 187 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads, with 106 of those in regional areas – a concerning increase on the 78 regional deaths at the same time last year.

Road safety authorities are also deeply concerned with the rise in young people dying on Victorian roads, with the number of lives lost in the 18-25 age group currently at 34, compared to 25 this time last year.

The TAC Club Rewards Program is part of a 31-year partnership with AFL Victoria and provides a platform to speak directly with Victorians travelling hundreds of kilometres on the state’s roads every year for training and games.