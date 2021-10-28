LIVERPOOL COUNCIL GIVES “STRONG SUPPORT” TO ICAC

Liverpool City Council has given its “strong support ” to the Independent Commision Against Corruption at its latest meeting.

The stance follows a notice of motion from Councillor Nathan Hagarty to back the corruption watchdog following the resignation of Premier Gladys Berijiklian earlier this month.

“The rhetoric from commentators and politicians following the former Premier’s resignation was alarming. Before the hearings had even begun, we had a long line of commentators and politicians attacking the Commission.

“I have zero tolerance for corruption and I support a strong ICAC. Regardless of your political persuasion or position, if you’re found to be corrupt you should be thrown in goal.

“It’s important that bodies that come under the scope of ICAC such as Councils back a strong independent corruption commission and show zero tolerance for corruption.

“Whether it’s porkbarreking, dodgy deals or outright corruption, it all erodes public trust and confidence in Government.

“The only way we fix that, is by electing political leaders with integrity that put community above self interest and with a strong ICAC that oversees State MPs, public officials and local Councillors,” he said.