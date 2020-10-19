Live music trial to revolutionise Parramatta’s outdoor dining scene

Live music will be allowed in outdoor dining areas across the City of Parramatta this summer under a new pilot program aimed at helping small businesses bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis.

From 1 November until the end of March, Council will remove restrictions on outdoor dining to make it easier for pubs, bars and restaurants to operate live music outside, in line with public health orders.

“Many businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as long as social distancing measures are in place, they will continue to be impacted,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“In the absence of major live music events due to current restrictions, we wanted to bring entertainment to the streets in a safe and manageable way. It will not only give people a great reason to visit the City and support local businesses, but also provide a boost for local musicians and artists who have also had it tough during the pandemic.”

Council will kick-start the pilot and contribute $10,000 towards entertainment at venues across the City of Parramatta, in addition to its popular events and festivals program.

The trial aligns with Council’s recently endorsed Parramatta Night City Framework 2020-2024 and will be voluntary for small businesses with existing outdoor dining approvals.

“Parramatta has always been a great place for a bite to eat and drink over summer – and now with al fresco dining and live music on offer, why would you go anywhere else?” Cr Dwyer said.

“This program is a win-win-win – for businesses who are looking for new ways to bring in customers, for artists looking for work, and for the community keen to reconnect after months of being in lockdown.”