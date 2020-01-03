Lionsgate to release Bombshell in India

Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, Bombshell is an American biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph.

The film is based on real Life events. The multi starrer movie Bombshell narrates the courageous story of woman at Fox News who came forth to expose the cases of sexual harassment that were taking place at the organisation. The story revolves around the exposure of the sexual offences committed by CEO at Fox News, Roger Allies and others that lead to the revolutionary #MeToo Movement. Actors John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney appear in supporting roles. Set to theatrically release all over, Bombshell is a power packed film with noteworthy work making it a must watch this new year.