LINGER LONGER AT SPECIAL EVENTS IN 2022

The NSW Government has extended trading hours for hotels and registered clubs during special sporting and cultural events in 2022.

The extension allows some venues to trade longer hours so patrons can celebrate events such as Vivid Sydney, the Tamworth Country Music Festival, the Parkes Elvis Festival and the NRL Grand Final.

Minister for Hospitality and Racing, Kevin Anderson, said the move would give patrons extra time to socialise and enjoy major entertainment events while opening more trading opportunities for businesses.

“We understand that it has been tough for hospitality venues recently which is why we are extending trading hours for certain events. This will create jobs and put valuable dollars back into the tills of small businesses,” Mr Anderson said.

“NSW hospitality venues are waiting with open arms to welcome patrons through their doors so now is the time to get out and enjoy yourself in a COVID safe way.”

Venues already able to trade beyond these longer hours on can trade as usual.

“We need to recognise and support events that cater to a range of interests and cultures and that are both locally and globally significant,” Mr Anderson said.

“If you’re keen to flag dates in your social calendar, check the list of events to see when and where pubs and clubs can stay open later and get out and enjoy the yourself at one of our excellent hospitality venues.”

These trading extensions do not affect takeaway alcohol trading times. Individual trading restrictions or other special conditions that apply to a venue’s liquor licence also remain in place for these events.