Light Rail works commence in Parramatta

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer has welcomed the commencement of major works on the Parramatta Light Rail project following an official sod turning at Rydalmere this morning.

“It is great to see this critical infrastructure project moving one step closer to becoming a reality with the initial phases of construction underway,” Cr Dwyer said.

“While we appreciate this period of construction will cause some disruption, we will reap the long-term benefits of having a light rail network that will better connect our City and serve the needs of the community well into the future.”

“In the meantime, together with the State Government, Council will keep doing all it can to help support businesses and residents during this period of construction.”

“As Parramatta grows and develops, projects such as this are more important than ever, providing a link to and through our City for our many thousands of residents, workers and visitors.”

In October 2019, City of Parramatta Council announced that it would waive the outdoor dining fees for cafes, restaurants and bars along Parramatta’s iconic ‘Eat Street’ during construction of the Parramatta Light Rail.