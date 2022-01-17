LIFELINE FOR MAJOR EVENTS IN NSW

Organisers of major events and festivals that have been cancelled or significantly disrupted by COVID Public Health Orders will be supported by funding through the NSW Government’s Event Saver Fund.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the funding was a critical lifeline for major event organisers who have had to cancel, postpone or vary their events, providing them the financial security and certainty to plan and deliver their future events in NSW.

“Major events are a key economic driver that create thousands of jobs across the state. The Event Saver Fund will ensure that organisers aren’t left high and dry as we work through this latest phase of the pandemic and sends a strong signal that the Government is here to support business,” Mr Perrottet said.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the funding was recognition of the important impact major events have on driving tourism as well as on the broader NSW economy.

“Festivals and major events are huge drawcards and they have been significantly disrupted by the latest Omicron wave of COVID-19,” Mr Kean said.

“It is vital we provide them the support they need when their event is impacted by a Public Health Order. That is exactly what this funding commitment does.”

Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said while the pandemic has had a devastating effect on artists’ ability to perform live, today’s announcement shows the Government’s strong commitment to the arts.

“Major events provide tremendous social benefits to the community, bringing us together to enjoy live performances,” Mr Franklin said.

“As we look to rebound from the effects of the past two years, this funding will help support local jobs and ensure major event organisers can plan with confidence to safely deliver their events in 2022/23.”

Major event organisers will, from today, be able to pay suppliers, staff and recover other costs where an event is cancelled or significantly disrupted as a result of public health orders imposed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.