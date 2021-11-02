LIBERALS AND NATIONALS UNDERMINE VOTING

The Morrison-Joyce Government have introduced an unnecessary voter identification legislation that requires Australians to prove their identity to use their entitlement to vote. Anne Stanley MP, Member for Werriwa, says she opposes any laws that make it harder for Australians to have their say in who they elect.

“This is a blatant attempt to suppress voters and undermine Australia’s strong democracy.” Ms Stanley said.

“There is no need for these laws. The Australian Electoral Commission has confirmed that a “vanishingly small” number of voters broke the rules, and no one was prosecuted for multiple voting at the last election.

“All these laws achieve is alienating vulnerable Australians by preventing them from their democratic right to vote.

“This includes people living in remote Indigenous communities, those dealing with homelessness, and Australians escaping domestic violence who often don’t have the easy access to identification many take for granted.

“Instead of working for all Australians, the Prime Minister is working to ensure that those who might not vote for him, can’t vote against him.

“Labor will always oppose laws that undermine Australia’s democracy, and the Morrison-Joyce Government should be ashamed.” Ms Stanley said.