Let’s talk about Omicron 🦠

Although we should know more in the next 2 – 4 weeks, here’s what we know now:
• An early study suggests that people who have been recently vaccinated or who have had a booster may have high enough antibody levels to fight Omicron
• People who have had Delta can still be infected with Omicron, so immunisation is important, even if you’ve had COVID-19 recently
• Cases have been identified in dozens of countries
• It has more defining mutations (>45) than any other variant identified
• Some of these mutations have been previously linked to increased transmissibility/escape from immunity, but no evidence suggests vaccines will be completely ineffective
• If current vaccines don’t work well for Omicron, we can quickly create updated ones
Here’s what we don’t know:
• How transmissible it is and how sick Omicron will make you, as opposed to Delta
• Its ability to compete with Delta to become the dominant strain.
So, what should you do?
The best protection we have against Omicron is not giving it a chance to spread.
• Get vaccinated (and boosted) ASAP
• Wear a mask in public
• Get tested, even with the mildest of symptoms
• Stay 1.5 meters away from anyone who you don’t live with
• If you know people who have come to Australia from overseas help them follow the rules for international arrivals
• Think about using a RAT test from the Chemist or Supermarket before you attend any large social gatherings or family functions