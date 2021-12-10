Let’s talk about Omicron 🦠

Although we should know more in the next 2 – 4 weeks, here’s what we know now:

• An early study suggests that people who have been recently vaccinated or who have had a booster may have high enough antibody levels to fight Omicron

• People who have had Delta can still be infected with Omicron, so immunisation is important, even if you’ve had COVID-19 recently

• Cases have been identified in dozens of countries

• It has more defining mutations (>45) than any other variant identified

• Some of these mutations have been previously linked to increased transmissibility/escape from immunity, but no evidence suggests vaccines will be completely ineffective

• If current vaccines don’t work well for Omicron, we can quickly create updated ones

Here’s what we don’t know:

• How transmissible it is and how sick Omicron will make you, as opposed to Delta

• Its ability to compete with Delta to become the dominant strain.

So, what should you do?

The best protection we have against Omicron is not giving it a chance to spread.

• Get vaccinated (and boosted) ASAP

• Wear a mask in public

• Get tested, even with the mildest of symptoms

• Stay 1.5 meters away from anyone who you don’t live with

• If you know people who have come to Australia from overseas help them follow the rules for international arrivals

• Think about using a RAT test from the Chemist or Supermarket before you attend any large social gatherings or family functions