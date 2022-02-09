LEGAL SUPPORT FOR THE MOST VULNERABLE

Fourteen organisations delivering critical free legal services will share in a Commonwealth funding boost of $52 million over four years to support vulnerable communities across NSW.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said the investment would assist legal services to support groups including domestic and family violence victim-survivors, people with mental health issues and workers who have experienced sexual harassment and discrimination.

“This funding will help ensure people who are doing it tough have access to legal support when they need it,” Mr Speakman said.

“The dedicated lawyers and staff or our legal assistance sector provide an invaluable contribution by delivering much needed help to disadvantaged communities where many people are feeling the impact of COVID-19.”

The organisations were selected following a rigourous panel assessment. Successful applicants are:

· Western NSW Community Legal Centre;

· Employment Rights Legal Service;

· Kingsford Legal Centre;

· Women’s Legal Service NSW;

· Central Coast Community Legal Centre;

· Australian Centre for Disability Law;

· Hume Riverina Community Legal Service;

· Redfern Legal Centre;

· Mid North Coast Legal Centre;

· Wirringa Baiya Aboriginal Women’s Legal Centre;

· Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre;

· Financial Rights Legal Centre;

· Legal Aid NSW; and

· Aboriginal Legal Service NSW/ACT.

This $52 million investment is in addition to the total of $43 million already allocated to Legal Aid NSW and Western NSW Community Legal Centre as part of the extra $95 million funding under the National Legal Assistance Partnership Agreement 2020-25 (NLAP).