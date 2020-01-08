Leena Jumani to enter Haiwan-The Monster

Zee TV’s popular fiction show ‘Haiwan- The Monster’, has become a favourite amongst the viewers of the channel for its unique and never-seen-before sci-fi concept. Until now, viewers have seen how the leading lady Amrita (played by Ridhima Pandit) struggles between the real Randhir(played by Param Singh) and fake Randhir, that is a robot resembling him called ‘Red X’. In the upcoming episodes, a new character, Disha, will be introduced to help Ansh aka the Haiwan (played by Ankit Mohan) win Amrita back from Randhir. Returning to television after winning hearts of netizens, Leena Jumani will be the femme fatale who has the power to hypnotize someone and get them under her spell.

Nursing a grudge against her sister Amrita and their father, Disha (Leena Jumani) decides to join forces with the Haiwaan. Viewers will see Disha hypnotising Amrita and making her believe that Ansh(Haiwaan) is her husband.

Talking about her entry, Leena said, “This year has been a rollercoaster ride for me as an actor. I am glad that by the end of it, I return to the sets of Balaji Telefilms and Zee TV. Moreover, the character of Disha is quite distinguished, edgy and her angst consumes her. She is powerful, mystical and gorgeous. I am really excited to know the reaction of my fans and audience to my new avatar on screen and how it will turn tables for the lovers – Amrita and Randhir.”