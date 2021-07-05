LATEST INFRASTRUCTURE GRANTS FUNDING NOW OPEN

The next round of the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Grants program opens today, with community organisations impacted by COVID-19 encouraged to apply for funding.

The NSW Government offers grants to communities across NSW to support the building, renovation and fit-out of local community infrastructure. Each year $12.5 million is available for projects across arts and culture, sport and recreation infrastructure and projects that assist communities with essential infrastructure and disaster readiness.

Minister for Digital and Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the impacts of COVID-19 are still being widely felt and support for community organisations will remain a priority for this latest round.

“Community organisations play an invaluable role in promoting social inclusion, participation and boosting local economies,” Mr Dominello said.

“Community infrastructure is now a standalone category and it can be used for spaces like halls and meeting rooms, community transport, and infrastructure that supports youth, disability, mental health, homelessness, and domestic violence services.

“During the pandemic, some communities have struggled to maintain sports, cultural and other social activities. Now is an opportunity for local organisations to apply for funding that enables them to strengthen and grow.”

Infrastructure Grants are made possible through the NSW Government’s Clubgrants Category 3 Fund, which reinvests a contribution from the state’s registered clubs gaming machine profits back into community projects.

To be eligible for funding, applications must meet eligibility conditions including, the project location, the applicant and project benefit, purpose and development status. There is also a requirement for local government applicants to match funding.

Infrastructure Grants can be used toward the costs of construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure in the following categories:

· Arts & Culture: $50,000 to $200,000 available per project

· Community Infrastructure: $10,000 to $200,000 available per project

· Disaster Readiness: $10,000 to $200,000 available per project

· Sport & Recreation: $50,000 to $300,000 available per project

Since 2015, the NSW Government has funded more than 441 community projects worth $73 million under the Infrastructure Grants program.