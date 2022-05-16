LABOR CARES FOR THE ELDERLY SOUTH ASIAN COMMUNITY IN NSW

An Albanese Labor Government will help deliver better aged care services for the South Asian community in New South Wales by investing in aged care provider Sri Om Care.

Australians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds face barriers accessing aged care, especially services that meet their cultural, linguistic and religious needs.

Labor’s $6 million commitment will make a real difference to the lives of South Asian seniors, making aged care feel less like a facility and more like their own home.

Sri Om Care’s innovative “assisted living” model is built on the belief that seniors should thrive in a home environment and be surrounded by people that hold similar cultural values. Sri Om Care operates to the specific needs of the South Asian community in Western Sydney.

The “assisted living” model of care is soon to be tested in their new facility in Box Hill and will be expanded so that facilities in areas with large South Asian communities elsewhere in Sydney can be established.

“This announcement will be a great benefit to our community in Parramatta,” Labor candidate for Parramatta Andrew Charlton said.

“Labor’s investment will allow the organisation to expand to better serve the needs of this growing community.”

Funding will be subject to the usual due diligence and administrative advice of the Department of Health.

This commitment complements Labor’s broader policy to fix aged care, including to increase care time, have registered nurses on site 24/7, and to partner with the Maggie Beer Foundation to ensure aged care residents have access to nutritious and culturally appropriate food.

Labor will make sure older Australians of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds have access to the high quality, culturally sensitive support they need and deserve.

Aged care has always been a priority for Labor and it always will be.